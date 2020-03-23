Ghana: Churches Empty Nationwide in Compliance With President's Directive

In compliance with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directive to avoid large gatherings, most churches were empty across the country. We bring to our readers, reports on the situation as captured by some of our regional correspondents.

From the Volta Regional capital, Ho, Alberto Mario Noretti reports that the town turned desolate yesterday with the streets virtually empty as churches and residents adhered to the President's directive to avoid large public gatherings.

Most people stayed indoors while some churches held live services on social media.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the premises of the Ho-Fiave branch of the Global Evangelical Church in the morning, Rev. Innocent Cobina Agbenuvor, the parish priest was in the chapel with a choir of about six members on the stage for the live broadcast.

Rev. Agbenuvor said that Christians must always be role models of good behaviour in society, especially in these trying times when all and sundry are expected to take part vigorously in the measures adopted to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile hand-washing kits were installed in the premises of the church.

Rev. Agbenuvor said that the Global Evangelical Church would continue to abide seriously by the President's directives in the wake of efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

"While we pray, we must back our prayers with action and patriotism and wait upon the Lord to intervene," he added.

As at 7.22 am, some 120 Facebook users were following the service from the Ho-Fiave Global Evangelical Church Victory Chapel.

A similar internet service was transmitted from the Ho-Kpodzi Dela Cathedral of the E.P. Church, Ghana in the morning.

The service began at 8 am and ended at 9am.

Rev. Dr Emmanuel Amey, Clerk of the General Assembly of the church, urged Christians to spearhead the campaign to control the spread of the coronavirus and live exemplary lives so far as obeying the laws of the land are concerned.

At homes, most families followed church services on radio and television.

Things have changed in a matter of days as Kumasi Metropolis is gradually becoming "a ghost town", since the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, announced the imposition of restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease spread, reports Kingsley E. Hope.

Some members of the public have adopted self- isolation to control the spread of the virus in the Region.

And, it seems to follow the news that one of the victims of the fast-spreading coronavirus who has died was a resident of Kumasi.

The deceased, said to be a 61-year-old Lebanese male trader, was unwell and reported to a health facility with fever (temp 39.4 degrees Celsius), and cough.

The sample tested positive for COVID-19.

His case, which was the eleventh confirmed infection in the country was reported on Thursday, March 19.

He was reported to have died on Saturday but it remains unclear whether his death was a direct result of the virus.

Few cars, commuters (trotro) are on the roads, with some not full.

Buzzing streets such as those leading to the City Mall at Asokwa, are "losing their shine."

The entrance of the City Mall becomes so choked especially on Fridays as people do a lot of shopping for the weekend, but last Friday, the place looked deserted.

It is quite interesting driving to Adum through the central market streets where one could spend hours in a "long queue", but now with such an ease.

For fear of a possible lockdown in Kumasi, some people have resorted to buying foodstuffs.

In fact, yesterday, throughout Adum, the hub of business, the streets were completely deserted, no noise, and this perhaps, resulted from the 'no-church- activities' as Adum hosts many churches.

The last time the President addressed the nation, he announced new public gathering advisories which essentially halted activities in all schools, conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, religious activities as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

These directives are to be in force for some three more weeks.