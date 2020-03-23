Ghana: Mahama Debunks Eric Opoku Selection As Running Mate

23 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former President and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama, has debunked reports suggesting he has selected a running mate for the 2020 general election.

There were reports making rounds indicating that the former president had selected the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo South in the Bono Region, Eric Opoku as his running mate.

But former President Mahama described such reports as fake news in a tweet. He was elected as the flagbearer of the NDC in February 2019 however, a number of names have popped up for the position but the party is yet to make an official announcement.

The last time the NDC spoke on the issue, the party's National Chairman, Ofosu Ampofo stated that the absence of a running mate for the party's flag bearer was not a cause for concern saying, "In previous elections, we always selected our running mate about six months to elections."

In past months, there has been speculation about prominent NDC members being selected as running mates. -citinewsroom.com n

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times.

