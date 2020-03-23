Ghana: Local Govt Ministry Sensitises Market Women On Good Hygiene

As part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus (COVID 19) in Ghana, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has launched a campaign to sensitise and educate market women on the need to practice good hygiene.

During the campaign the ministry would fumigate and inspect markets places to ascertain the level of compliance with the directives of health practitioners on measures to contain the virus.

In this regard, various markets in Accra will be closed today for the fumigationexercise to take off.

The markets, including Madina, Aglobloshie, and Ashaiman, would also be given Veronica buckets, tissues, soap and other safety kits for prevention, during the education campaign.

A press conference in Accra yesterday by the sector Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, said the exercise was in compliance with the international health regulations published by the World Health Organisation of which Ghana was a signatory.

She called for active collaboration by various stakeholders in the installation of the disinfection tunnels and their operations to ensure efficiency.

Hajia Mahama also urged them to frequently take samples from the tunnels to test to ensure the right disinfectants were used for the fumigation of cargos, trucks, and other vehicles entering and exiting the ports.

She expressed satisfaction at the initiative saying, the exercise would give full protection against any form of infections.

As part of the project, she said disinfection services at the country's markets would be conducted every two months.