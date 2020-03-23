Ghana: 1st COVID-19 Patient Dies As Ghana Records 21 Confirmed Cases

One person has died out of the 21 infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The deceased, according to a Deputy Ministry of Health, Mr Alexander Abban, is a 61-year old Lebanese trader who was diagnosed of the virus in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

President Akufo-Addo in a state address on Saturday however expounded that the patient had "serious underlying health complications" resulting in his death.

As it stands, Ghana has 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of late afternoon yesterday (Sunday) with no fully recovered patients yet.

Eight infected persons reportedly improving are however said, to be receiving further treatment from home.

According to the Ghana Health Service's website on the pandemic, the country has "21 confirmed cases, 20 existing, no recovery and one (1) death."

Apparently, five new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Saturday, March 21, to add to the 16 total cases the country had as of Friday evening.

Two of the cases were said to be reported from the Greater Accra Region with one from the Ashanti Region.

Those recorded in the Greater Accra Region included a 55-year old and 84-year old Ghanaian women resident in the United Kingdom (UK), who returned to the country two weeks ago and tested positive for the virus.

A 27-year old Chinese male, who returned to Ghana and was diagnosed in the Ashanti Region is also said to have arrived in the country two weeks ago.

On the two other cases, the GHS explained that their details would "be updated soon." Nonetheless, "contact tracing has started in all these confirmed cases."

Meanwhile, government has enhanced its measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

President Akufo-Addo in an address, Saturday evening announced the closure of Ghana's borders, by land, sea and air, for the next two weeks adding that "anybody who comes into the country, before midnight on Sunday, will be mandatorily quarantined and tested for the virus" though the decision "will not apply to goods, supplies and cargo".

He among others also indicated that more personal protection equipment are being procured to beef up supplies for frontline health workers as new and retired health professionals are being mobilised to augment the country's preparedness in dealing with the surge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Globally, coronavirus cases have risen to 318,228 with 13,671 deaths though, some 96,010 are said to have recovered.

Health experts are bracing up for the possibility of some limited recordings of more cases in the medium term in Ghana though they have assured that, systems are in place to control the pandemic and "hold the virus in check."

COVID-19 is a new form of coronaviruses, associated with respiratory disorders and characterised by symptoms such as fever, sore throat, runny nose and breathing difficulties.

To prevent contracting the infection, members of the public are advised to adhere to precautionary measures including regular washing of hands with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

The public is also entreated to avoid shaking of hands, keep distance of at least two metres from persons with signs of fever, cough, sneezing and difficulty in breathing, do not touch face, eyes, mouth or nose with unwashed hands, be physically active, drink plenty of water, eat healthy, avoid stress and have enough sleep.

In case of suspected cases, members are to call the following hotlines; "0509497700 and 0558439868."