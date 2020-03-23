Ghana: KNUST Produces Affordable Hand Sanitiser for COVID-19 Prevention

23 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (FPPS) of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi (KNUST), in its effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), has produced affordable alcohol-based hand sanitisers for the university community and the general public.

The initiative which was commissioned by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso and the university management, forms part of the university's corporate social responsibility.

Professor Berko Panyin Anto, Dean of FPPS, in an exclusive interview with the University Relations Office, said, last year, the FPPS Board decided to go into the production and supply of detergents, cleaning soaps and hand sanitisers for the Faculty and the university community in order to reduce the amount of money spent on the purchase of such products from the outside market.

According to Prof. Berko, the University Hospital had been their main client ever since they started the production. Due to the overwhelming demand on hand sanitizers in Ghana after the country recorded cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Production Unit of FPPS went into full scale production of the hand sanitisers to mitigate the demand in the market at an affordable price, he added.

Dr (Mrs) Yaa Asantewaa Osei, lecturer and head of the Production Unit of FPPS, in a speech assured the university community and the general public that, the hand sanitisers they produced were of high standards and friendly on the skin due to the ingredients they use for the production.

Dr (Mrs) Osei said, she and her team were ready and willing to partner with the government agencies and other institutions that might require their services in producing the sanitisers in commercial quantitiesfor them.

She promised their commitment to help curb and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by continuously producing the sanitizers to serve Ghanaians.

The product which is branded as "Pharmaclean Hand Sanitiser" is available for sale at the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, KNUST.

It contains 70 per cent alcohol, Triethanolamine, water, glycerine, pluronic perfume and colour. The "Pharmaclean hand sanitiser" is formulated to clean without water, helping to keep your hands clean, soft and smooth.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

