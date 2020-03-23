Ghana: 2020 Millennium Marathon Rescheduled

The sixth edition of the popular Millennium Marathon has been rescheduled following the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe.

The event which was originally fixed for September this year, according to the organisers has been moved to October 2020.

Ambassador Ashim Morton, founder of the Millennium Marathon said baring any hitches or incidents, the sixth edition of the event in Ghana would take place in October 2020 at the Black Star Square in Accra.

He said after five successful events, they had gained much experience and exposure as well as changed the lives of many people with their event, hence they were ready to deliver another spectacular one.

According to him, the coronavirus had affected their preparations and planning, but was confident the epidemic would soon be over.

He urged athletes to remain calm in the face of the global pandemic and observe all the necessary protocols to stay safe.

The Millennium Marathon is recognised by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), the National Sports Authority, the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) and other stakeholders. -GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

