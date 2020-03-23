Ghana: Man, 35, in Trouble for Firing Gun At NIA Registration Centre

Koforidua — A 35-year-old man has been arrested at Obeyemi near Oterkpolu in the Odumase Krobo District of the Eastern Region for allegedly possessing firearms without lawful authority and offensive conduct.

Stephen Tetteh was said to have disrupted a national identification authority (NIA) registration exercise, ordering them to halt the exercise amidst firing of shots in the air.

Tetteh who has been charged with possessing firearms without lawful authority, offensive conduct, being on premises unlawfully, causing fear and panic and discharging firearms without lawful authority, has been detained by the police to assist them to further investigate the matter.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times.

He said on Thursday, March 19 this year, at about 7:40am, one Djeagunu Luke, an Assembly member of Obeyemi accompanied by the district officer in charge of an NIA registration centre at the community came to the police station to report the matter.

He explained further that the suspect had gone to the centre the day at about 7:20am when the registration was said to have started, with a single barrel-gun and ordered them to halt the exercise amidst firing of gunshot in the air.

DSP Tetteh said on receipt of the complaint, police patrol team was quickly dispatched to the scene, where the suspect was arrested and brought to the station to assist in investigations.

He said the single-barrelled gun and two empty shells were retrieved from him and has been kept as exhibits, adding that the suspect would be sent to court after further investigations.