Ghana: Man, 35, in Trouble for Firing Gun At NIA Registration Centre

23 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman

Koforidua — A 35-year-old man has been arrested at Obeyemi near Oterkpolu in the Odumase Krobo District of the Eastern Region for allegedly possessing firearms without lawful authority and offensive conduct.

Stephen Tetteh was said to have disrupted a national identification authority (NIA) registration exercise, ordering them to halt the exercise amidst firing of shots in the air.

Tetteh who has been charged with possessing firearms without lawful authority, offensive conduct, being on premises unlawfully, causing fear and panic and discharging firearms without lawful authority, has been detained by the police to assist them to further investigate the matter.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times.

He said on Thursday, March 19 this year, at about 7:40am, one Djeagunu Luke, an Assembly member of Obeyemi accompanied by the district officer in charge of an NIA registration centre at the community came to the police station to report the matter.

He explained further that the suspect had gone to the centre the day at about 7:20am when the registration was said to have started, with a single barrel-gun and ordered them to halt the exercise amidst firing of gunshot in the air.

DSP Tetteh said on receipt of the complaint, police patrol team was quickly dispatched to the scene, where the suspect was arrested and brought to the station to assist in investigations.

He said the single-barrelled gun and two empty shells were retrieved from him and has been kept as exhibits, adding that the suspect would be sent to court after further investigations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.