South Africa: Gauteng Health Dept in Consultations With Private Hospital Groups, As COVID-19 Cases Rise in Province

23 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The Gauteng Department of Health says that it is still in consultation with private hospital groups for resources, while the number of confirmed cases continues to rise in the highly populated province.

"We have been in engagements with the private sector to see how resources can be pooled beyond just bed capacity," spokesperson Kwara Kekana told News24 on Monday.

"Consultations are ongoing as the situation develops."

As of 22 March 2020, South Africa had 274 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

A total of 132 cases out of the 274 are in Gauteng alone.

The comes after Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, together with Premier David Makhura and members of the executive, announced measures last week to help minimise the spread of the deadly virus - which originated in Wuhan, China - in the province.

Some of the measures outlined by the provincial government are:

- Vulnerable members of the public, such as the elderly, will be vaccinated;

- Members of the public will have to notify police of gatherings, like funerals and weddings, at their local police station for monitoring purposes;

- Members of the public will have to adhere to the 100-person restriction as directed by President Cyril Ramaphosa;

- Law enforcement will be used to ensure compliance; and

- 249 tracers, made up of 9 000 community health workers, are currently being trained to monitor families in self-quarantine.

Masuku said that spaces would be announced for patients who could not quarantine in private.

He added that the department was in consultation with a private hospital group for 250 beds on the West Rand.

"We are meeting today with labs for example, so the engagements are ongoing.

"That is what we are sharing for now," Kekana told News24.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has said the president will address the nation on Monday evening.

"At that stage, the president would have finalised measures to be undertaken to mitigate impact of the virus to our people and the economy," Kekana said.

The time of the address is yet to be confirmed.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.