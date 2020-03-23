South Africa: Le Clos Returns Home After Covid-19 Disruption

23 March 2020
South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South African Olympic gold medallist Chad le Clos is back in Cape Town after his Olympic training preparations were thrown into disarray due to Covid-19.

Le Clos, gold medallist in the 200m butterfly at London 2012 and awaiting news whether his 200m freestyle silver from Rio 2016 will be converted to gold, had to leave his Turkish base in a hurry.

Le Clos had set up in Turkey after an earlier camp in Italy had been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, but is now at home in Cape Town and uncertain of his immediate future plans.

'There's no real plan going forward. I have no coach, no training partners. I could be stuck here until the Olympics,' he said. 'If they shut the gyms here, I don't have a plan B [for a pool]. It's scary. I've spoken to some guys literally stuck in their homes. They can't do training.

'I was told Penny Oleksiak, the Canadian Olympic champion, hasn't swum in 20 days in Toronto.'

Le Clos said it had been a turbulent week, which included a mad dash out of Turkey.

'Last Monday the plan was to stay six, seven weeks [in Turkey]. Suddenly, the country is going into lockdown and hotels are probably going to be closed. We had 36 hours to get out.

'Luckily I got tickets the same night. It's such a whirlwind. One minute you're training hard, everything's gone great, and then you have to leave.'

Le Clos admits he has doubt as to whether the Olympics will go ahead as scheduled, but believes athletes should keep focused for now.

'I urge everyone to focus as if the Olympics is going to happen. If it gets postponed all the hard work you've done will continue to whenever it's held. Don't take your foot off the accelerator, don't make the mistake of thinking it might not happen, because if it takes just one percent off you, you lose out big time.'

Read the original article on Sascoc.

Copyright © 2020 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

