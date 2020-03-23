Rwanda: Covid-19 - Police Suspends Drivers' License Services, Vehicle Inspection

Rwanda National Police has suspended all services related to issuance of driver's license for two weeks, as a way of containing coronavirus spreading.

The message was contained in a public notice issued Sunday, following a nationwide lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Saturday.

"Rwanda National Police informs the general public all services related to driver's license and all motor-vehicle inspection services have been suspended for two weeks."

The National Police reminded the general public to take charge of their lives and those around them.

Rwanda has already registered 19 cases, following two cases that were discovered on Sunday, as announced by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Rwanda National Police has also reinforced the national precautionary measures to keep the country free from coronavirus.

Apart from halting large gatherings especially its community outreach campaigns, police are implementing the national and international health and preventive guidelines against the virus.

Transport sector is one of the sectors that have been affected by the lockdown and stakeholders have been urged to take the necessary steps to adhere to the guidelines to contain the virus.

The government also imposed a ban on the use of motorcycles to transport passengers and they will only be allowed to carry supplies while public transport will also be allowed to remain in operation to service the providers of these essential services.

The new instructions have also banned non-essential travel between different cities and districts across the country while public transport.

According to the WHO, the most common symptoms of Covid-19 are fever, tiredness and a dry cough. Some patients may also have a runny nose, sore throat, nasal congestion and aches and pains or diarrhea.

