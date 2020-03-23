South Africa: Cape Town, If Your Weekend Felt Normal, You're Endangering Us All

23 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

The fact that South Africans could still be seen congregating on beaches and enjoying social outings with friends this weekend shows that the message is not getting through in many places.

I have a question for the thousands of Capetonians who flocked to the Atlantic seaboard on Sunday.

I saw these people with my very own eyes. Sunday was my birthday, you see, but on account of how we are in the midst of a global pandemic, my celebrations took the form of a drive along the seafront with my wife.

Here's what I expected to see: Dead streets. Shuttered restaurants. Abandoned beaches. I imagined gazing darkly out at a coastal vista suddenly devoid of all trace of humanity, and morbidly speculating about just how badly our economy was going to tank.

Here's what I actually saw: an Atlantic Seaboard for which I can find no description other than "buzzing". Large groups of friends, picnicking. Families containing three generations, sprawled under shade tents. Youngsters huddled together in the back of bakkies, sharing hookah pipes. All races, all classes and all ages were represented in these festive scenes. Thousands of them!

This is what I want to ask these people. I've...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.