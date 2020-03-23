South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Trafficking Illicit Cigarettes

23 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A 31-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Lehurutshe Magistrates' Court today on charges of smuggling counterfeit cigarettes.

The suspect was arrested on Friday, 20 March, by police at the Kopfontein border in the North West.

Police were conducting inspection at the port of entry when they stopped an Isuzu bakkie of a courier company for a search.

Police discovered 75 master boxes of cigarettes, with an estimated value of R1.25 million.

The driver was arrested and charged for contravening Section (180) and Section 15(1) (a) of the Customs and Excise Act, 1964.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the North West, Major General Ryno Naidoo, welcomed the arrest and commended the police for their vigilance.

He said the arrest and seizure will send a clear message that transnational crimes will not be tolerated and perpetrators will not be spared.

