Western Sahara: Launch of Sanitation Campaigns Established By National Mechanism for Prevention Against Coronavirus

23 March 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shaheed Al-Hafed — The sanitation campaigns was launched on Sunday at the level of the wilayas and institutions for the prevention from Coronavirus, established by the National Mechanism for the Prevention against Coronavirus.

The campaign, supervised by the Ministry of Water and Environment, with the participation of national, regional and local authorities and various security and civil protection agencies, includes waste collection, spraying and mass sterilization of all residential districts and neighborhoods, and markets, as well as cleaning of water containers and fences inside residential neighborhoods, and keeping them out of the domestic domain.

At a meeting last Thursday, the National Mechanism for the Prevention against Coronavirus revealed details of precautionary measures for prevention from Coronavirus, Either those related to internal procedures directed to citizens in refugee camps and liberated areas, or those related to contact areas and borders with neighboring countries.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.