South Africa: Low Probability of Load Shedding This Week

23 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

While the power system remains constrained and vulnerable, Eskom is not expecting to implement any load shedding this week.

"Eskom does not expect to implement load shedding during the week, but the possibility that load shedding may be implemented remains," said the power utility in a statement on Sunday.

Eskom is using minimal emergency generation reserves to supplement supply.

"We remind the public, however, that Eskom may have to implement load shedding at short notice, should the system performance deteriorate," the company said.

The power utility urged stakeholders to partner with it in order to ensure the responsible management of electricity consumption.

Customers are urged to use electricity sparingly and to assist in reducing demand by:

- Keeping your morning shower short to lessen the load during morning peak.

- Taking food out of the freezer for dinner and put it in the fridge to thaw. It'll save you using the microwave to defrost it later.

- Setting air-conditioners' average temperature at 23ºC.

- Switch off your geysers over peak periods.

- Unplugging the cell phone charger before leaving the house.

- Setting the swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.

- At the end of the day, turning off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.