South Africa: Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke Suspends All Fieldwork Activities During COVID-19 Outbreak

20 March 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Covid-19 has hit our shores, and the disease is spreading rapidly. Government has declared a national state of disaster, and has put a number of measures in place to try to slow the transmission of the disease.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA's) primary concern is the safety of its staff and respondents. In line with the recommendations from the Steering Committee set up to deal with issues concerning Covid-19 in Stats SA, the Statistician-General has suspended all fieldwork activities with immediate effect until 31 March 2020. The committee will continue to look at the prevailing environment to inform it's decisions.

Stats SA wishes to thank our field staff who went out on a daily basis under very challenging circumstances, and our respondents for continuing to supply us with their information, which is the lifeblood of this organisation, to provide statistics for our nation to make informed decisions.

These are extraordinary times that we are living in, and they demand extraordinary responses.

Let this be the year of unity and nation building. Together, we can beat this virus.

