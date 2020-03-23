South Africa: SAA Suspends Regional Flights

23 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Subsequent to suspending all international flights, South African Airways (SAA) has also announced the suspension of regional flights.

The suspension of both international and regional flights is in response to government's travel ban aimed at stopping the transmission of COVID-19.

In a statement on Friday, the airline said due to the suspension of international flights, there has been an "immediate drastic" reduction of demand for African regional flights.

"SAA is a network carrier, which means that a significant part of the regional bookings demand is fed by the passengers that travel to or from the international destinations. Therefore, the suspension of the international flights has resulted in the airline not being able to operate its normal network."

"This resulted in operation of regional flights not being commercially viable anymore," said the national carrier.

As of 20 March 2020, the following flights to the following destinations have been suspended:

Accra (Ghana),

Lusaka (Zambia)

Harare (Zimbabwe)

Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe)

Windhoek (Namibia)

Lagos (Nigeria)

Entebbe (Uganda).

Meanwhile, flights to Mauritius operated until Saturday, 21 March 2020.

The suspensions are in place until 31 May 2020.

"This decision means that SAA will only continue to render services on its domestic route between Johannesburg and Cape Town."

Customers can also visit our website, www.flysaa.com, for further updates.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.