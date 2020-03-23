South Africa: Strange Days - Navigating the Times of Stress, Worry and Anxiety

analysis

In these times of coronavirus-induced anxiety and Eskom-sparked worry, we take a deep breath and look at stress: where does it come from, how does it differ from anxiety and worry, and how do we deal with it?

On the 15th of March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa, addressing the nation and declaring Covid-19 "a national disaster and the world's gravest emergency", said: "We must appreciate the extent of the threat that this disease presents, we must accept the anxiety that it causes, but we cannot allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by fear and panic".

As the Inter-Agency Standing Committee for Mental Health and Psychological Support in Emergency Settings (IASC MHPSS) noted: "In any epidemic, it is common for individuals to feel stressed and worried".

A brief history of stress

Give me the back story. In 1936, a Hungarian-Canadian endocrinologist, Hans Selye, uses a term commonly applied to physics to label a "syndrome produced by diverse nocuous agents" - stress.

Nocuous agents? Yes, harmful stuff. Experimenting on rats, he noticed that "if the organism...