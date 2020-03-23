South Africa: Four Zama Zamas Caught With Illegally Mined Chrome - Limpopo Police

Four people are expected to appear in the Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court for illegal mining and possession of chrome. They were arrested on Thursday by Limpopo Organised Crime Unit officers.

"On Thursday, the unit intercepted and nabbed four suspects, aged between 28 and 68, for illegal mining and for possession of illegally mined chrome during a sting joint operation conducted in the Mecklenburg policing area outside Burgersfort," police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Monday.

"The police team was on a disruptive operation at Ga-Makgoba village next to Twickenham mine when the four suspects were spotted driving in two motor vehicles. They were stopped, searched and police found buckets full of chrome," said Ngoepe.

The two vehicles were also confiscated.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended the team for dealing with all forms of illegal mining "head-on" in the province.

Source: News24