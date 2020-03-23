South Africa: Police Nab Two Limpopo 'Arsonists'

Two people have been arrested by police for allegedly torching property outside Mokopane, Limpopo, in a suspected feud between the arsonists and their victims.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the two, aged 27 and 41, were arrested on Sunday night hours after the incident. They are expected to appear in the Gilead Periodical Court soon.

Ngoepe said they were expected to face charges of malicious damage to property, theft and arson.

It's believed they were part of a group of people who damaged and burned property, including a car, in the Gilead policing area.

"It is alleged that a group of people armed with various dangerous weapons arrived at Harmony Number 1 village, attacked a family, burnt a cattle kraal and stole some of the cattle," Ngoepe said.

Attack

"This group proceeded to another house in the same area where they attacked another family and burnt their motor vehicle, damaged other properties before they fled the scene.

"Police were notified about the two incidents and reacted swiftly. The initial investigations and manhunt led to the arrest of the two suspects.

More people were expected to be arrested.

Source: News24