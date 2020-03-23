South Africa: Blind Man Arrested for Drunk Driving Continues Quest for Justice, Traffic Cop Denies Charges

A City of Cape Town traffic officer on Monday denied assaulting a blind man and arresting him for drunk driving.

Isak Williams was testifying in the Western Cape High Court in the case where Kraaifontein resident Luwie Links is seeking R630 000 in damages from the City for wrongful arrest and psychological and emotional trauma.

Under cross examination, Williams denied accusing Links of being the driver of a vehicle which had sped away from a roadblock in 2014. He insisted that he and his colleague knew Links was blind and could not have driven the car.

"We asked him who was the driver. We never said he was the driver of the vehicle."

The traffic official said Links had become aggressive and that was why he was detained and taken to a nearby police station to be charged. He was released seven hours later, and the case was subsequently thrown out of court.

Williams also denied Links' allegation that the traffic officers threw him on the bonnet of their vehicle and smacked him in the face three times.

"Under no circumstances did we throw Mr Links on the bonnet; then there would have been physical damage to the bonnet."

The case was postponed to 22 June, as a result of precautions taken by the court to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Source: News24