South Africa: Nortje, Van Der Dussen Handed Proteas Contracts

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced the Proteas men's and the Proteas women's squad players to be awarded national contracts for the 2020/21 season.

The major men's engagement over the next 12 months is the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October while other scheduled tours include home series against Sri Lanka (Tests), Australia (Tests only), Pakistan (T20 only) and India (T20 only) and away tours to West Indies and Sri Lanka.

The women's major upcoming commitment is the ICC Women's World Cup to be played in New Zealand in early 2021. They also have scheduled away tours to the West Indies and England plus the postponed home series against Australia.

Warriors fast bowler Anrich Nortje and the Lions duo of all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and batsman Rassie van der Dussen all earned contract upgrades during the course of the past season.

Lions fast bowler Beuran Hendricks earns his first national contract.

The upgrade system will again be in place this year. Those players performing and selected for the Proteas during the 2020/21 season and who are not contracted can qualify for a national contract upgrade.

Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta who earned contract upgrades during the course of the past season have been retained on the list of women's contract players.

"We have contracted 16 men's players and 14 women's players which we feel is the appropriate number to maintain our national squads across the various formats," commented CSA acting chief executive, Jacques Faul.

"This enables us to contract both our Test players as well as those who are limited overs specialists.

"We have decided to keep the 17th men's contract open for the moment and players can qualify for it through performance."

CSA contracted Proteas men's players

Temba Bavuma (Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)

CSA contracted Proteas women's players

Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Nadine de Klerk (WP), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Sinalo Jafta (WP), Marizanne Kapp (EP), Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng), Masabata Klaas (North West), Lizelle Lee (North West), Sune Luus (Northerns), Zintle Mali (Border), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Chloe Tryon (KZN Coastal), Dane van Niekerk (EP), Laura Wolvaardt (WP)

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24