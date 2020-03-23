Malawi: Camfed Donates Items to Special Need Children

23 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Dorah Banda

Nkhata Bay — Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) on Thursday donated various items to the special needs children at St Maria Goretti Primary School in Nkhata Bay District.

The items, which included sugar, cooking oil, eggs, among others valued at K70, 000.

A standard 7 learner, Lois Phiri hailed the support saying it will assist the learners in easing challenges faced as the school could not provide adequate resources.

She said the donated items will help improve diet at this school as often times the learners eat beans.

She, therefore, asked the organization to continue supporting them so that they are encouraged to focus on education.

"Due to poor diet, we sometimes think of going back home. For this reason, CAMFED should continue supporting us to achieve our goals and help our families in future," she said.

CAMFED District Operations Officer for Nkhata Bay, Kondwani Mumba said his organisation is set to uplift the lives of the many vulnerable children in the district to make sure that they attain proper education.

"We want to improve the daily lives of these children for them to attain better education so that they become productive citizens in future," he said.

CAMFED which operates in 18 districts in Malawi including Nkhata Bay, Mzimba North, Karonga and Chitipa among others, is supporting 30 schools in the Nkhata Bay District with students at tertiary level

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

