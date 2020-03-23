Malawi: Lilongwe City Council Sets Guidelines On Waste Collection

Lilongwe — In a bid to regulate the collection and disposal of waste by the mushrooming private waste collectors, Lilongwe City Council has developed interim guidelines to enable proper management of the waste and ensure that there is sanity.

The development comes at a time when there is proliferation of contractors collecting garbage in the city which has exposed both negative and positive effects.

Observation has it that of late, when the garbage has been collected, some of it is littered along the streets while in transit, due to lack of cover on trucks involved in waste collection.

Another concern noted by the city council has been in the irresponsible disposal of the waste by some waste collectors who neglect the current designated dump site in Area 38.

Speaking on the sidelines of a press briefing in Lilongwe Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer for Lilongwe City Council, John Chome, commended the spirit of participatory waste management.

However, he pointed out the need of curbing the negative aspects of the practice.

"The council seeks to promote and accommodate this delegated business by enhancing the positives whilst curbing the negative aspects to safeguard both the environment and public health," he said.

Under the interim guidelines, all private waste collectors will be de-registered on March 31, 2020 and re-registered by April 1, 2020.

After deregistering, scrutiny will be done prior to certification upon fulfillment of primary requirements.

Among the requirements, there will be need for proof that the private waste collectors are bonafide Malawians with a ready registered business by Malawi Revenue Authority.

In addition, the private waste collectors should have relevant basic qualifications in Environmental Health/Science/Engineering with a minimum of certificate obtained from a well accredited tertiary institution.

The guidelines also require that owners or managers should have proof of knowledge in Environmental and Public Health and Safety.

Chome said the council would organise such a training prior to the registration process.

The Council further demands that all waste handlers should be bonafide Malawians who have been tested to be physically fit for the job.

The waste collectors shall be required to be protected by putting on personal protective gear including masks, gloves, overalls, and helmets where ever necessary.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The guidelines also stipulate that all waste handlers will undergo basic training in proper waste management in environmental health and safety which Lilongwe City Council will organise.

In terms of transportation and collection of the waste, vehicle carriers must be covered with a hood or well fitted tarpaulin during operations.

The vehicles, which are required to be roadworthy with proof of valid COF, should be well labeled at least on three sides in large font clear colour, visible enough at a minimum of 30m distance.

To enhance sanity and hygiene, all unsorted waste shall be disposed of at the designated disposal site in Area 38 at a subsidised charge based on tonnage of the vehicle.

However, Chome revealed that the current dumpsite in Area 38 is a makeshift but plans are under way to construct a landfill which will protect the underground from being contaminated by the refuse.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Mayor has vowed to liaise with lawmakers in the adoption of stiff penalties against irresponsible dumping of waste in the city.