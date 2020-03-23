Namibia: Katjavivi Retains Speaker Post

VETERAN Swapo member and Swapo member of parliament Peter Katjavivi was re-elected speaker for the seventh parliament that was inaugurated on Friday.

Katjavivi defeated United Democratic Front (UDF) parliamentarian Dudu Murorua by 64 to 31 of the 96 votes cast. There was one spoilt ballot.

Swapo member Loide Kasingo, who was deputy speaker for the past five years, also retained her position. She defeated Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) member Elma Dienda.

The ruling party won 63 in the National Assembly election - just short of a two-thirds majority that would have enabled the party to push through constitutional changes despite opposition from other parties.

This is 14 seats, fewer than the party managed to get in the sixth parliament. Opposition parties saw their seats increase to 33 with PDM being the biggest winner - gaining 16 seats of the 33 seats.

Other political parties that gained seats in the National Assembly for the first time include the Christian Democratic Voice Party and the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF), which won one and two seats, respectively.

UDF, National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo), All People's Party and Republican Party won two seats each, while the Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) and Swanu scraped back into the National Assembly with one seat each.

The four parties that did not qualify for any seats in parliament are the former official opposition the Congress of Democrats, the Workers Revolutionary Party, the National Patriotic Front and the National Democratic Party.

In his acceptance speech, Katjavivi pledged to carry out his duties within the confines of the parliament rules and procedures.

"It is significant to recognise the diverse views, listen to and appreciate the opinions of everyone, but be guided by consensus, where it is possible," Katjavivi said.

PDM leader McHenry Venaani, who nominated Dienda said it was time the ruling party considered giving up either the deputy speakership position to the opposition "to balance political forces and to make sure that parliament works in the broader interest of society, as opposed to a parliament that works in the interest of political parties".

"The speakership in other countries is shared by the ruling party and the opposition. We have experienced, for the last five years, and in the previous administrations, a very biased speakership, where the speaker always works in the interest of the ruling party and the control of the house is in the hands of the ruling party and the opposition has no say in terms of really sharing the robust debate in the house," Venaani said.

Political commentator Hoze Riruako on Friday told The Namibian that there was justification for speakers of the National Assembly to be a bit biased towards the opposition.

He said what the opposition could do to change the status quo is only to work hard and get numbers in the National Assembly "to switch things their way".

"Parliamentary guidelines are clear, and if we are to change the way we have been doing things, it must be at a higher level, at a constitutional level," he said.