South Africa: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 402

23 March 2020
South Africa has 402 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 128 from Sunday's announcement.

On Monday, the Health Department confirmed an increase of 128 cases.

The Northern Cape has its first confirmed cases.

The announcement comes just hours ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on measures to be undertaken to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

The President is scheduled to address the nation this evening.

"We will thereafter engage the public to give further details and explanations on the results including the significant rise, the ongoing testing processes, each province's progress on contact tracing efforts," said the department.

With the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) still collating and verifying information of patients, the Health Department said the graphs will be updated accordingly.

"Our priority is for provinces to be alerted of the new confirmed cases so that immediate contact can be made with these new patients and ensure that contact tracing starts," said the department.

The provincial and age group breakdown is as follows:

Province: Positive:

Eastern Cape 2

Free State 13

Gauteng 207

KwaZulu-Natal 60

Limpopo 4

Mpumalanga 9

North West 4

Western Cape 100

Northern Cape 2

Unknown 1

Grand Total 402

Age Group: Positive:

Unknown 129

1-10years 9

11-20years 6

21-30years 52

31-40years 69

41-50years 42

51-60years 63

61-70years 20

71-80years 11

81-90years 1

Grand Total 402

