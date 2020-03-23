South Africa: Three Men Wanted in Connection With Bank Robbery

press release

North West — The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation is seeking the public's help in identifying three men wanted for a bank robbery that took place in Orkney on 21 February 2020.

Two suspects allegedly entered the bank pointing a gun at a security officer that was standing at the door and pushed him inside the bank. The suspects ordered the tellers to give them money whilst pointing them with firearms. All employees and customers were allegedly made to lie on the ground and the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted persons is kindly urged to contact Captain Kalimo Khama on 071 481 2773, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or information may be communicated via the My SAPS app. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.