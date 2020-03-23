South Africa: Three Men Wanted in Connection With Bank Robbery

22 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

North West — The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation is seeking the public's help in identifying three men wanted for a bank robbery that took place in Orkney on 21 February 2020.

Two suspects allegedly entered the bank pointing a gun at a security officer that was standing at the door and pushed him inside the bank. The suspects ordered the tellers to give them money whilst pointing them with firearms. All employees and customers were allegedly made to lie on the ground and the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted persons is kindly urged to contact Captain Kalimo Khama on 071 481 2773, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or information may be communicated via the My SAPS app. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.