South Africa: Former Detective Commander Sentenced for Corruption

press release

Mpumalanga — Former police Warrant Officer Nkosana Mpostolie Malinga (51), has been sentenced to five years for corruption by the Evander Regional Court.

Malinga who was a detective branch commander at Kinross SAPS stood trial after he was arrested on 13 February 2004 after he reportedly demanded money from a complainant, in order to ensure that the case of reckless and negligent driving against his son was stalled.

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team was activated resulting in the arrest of Malinga shortly after he received the money. The court consequently granted Malinga a R10 000.00 bail following his appearance. He has since attended a series of court appearances culminating in his imprisonment.

His attempt to appeal the sentence was denied.