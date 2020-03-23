South Africa: Police Condemn the Continuous Acts of Mob Attacks and Killings

22 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned with the most strongest terms the acts of mob attacks and killings which are still prevalent in some parts of the Province.

This condemnation follows the recent two separate incidents of this nature that occurred in the Gilead Policing area outside Mokopane.

At Rebone RDP section in Steilloop, a middle aged man was caught and assaulted by an angry mob accusing him of dealing in drugs in the area. His VW Polo was also torched during the attack.

The Police and medical emergency services were summoned and responded accordingly.The victim was rescued but certified dead at the scene by the paramedics. The deceased was identified as Sydney Marakalala aged 51, from Mokopane.

In another separate incident that occurred on Wednesday the 18th March 2020 at about 18:00 at Uitzigcht village, a group of community members allegedly attacked a 31 year old man, after they accused him of dealing in drugs in the village.

The Police were notified and immediately responded and the victim was rescued with serious injuries. He was taken to the local hospital for medical treatment but later succumbed to the injuries.

The deceased was identified as Kgabo Morris Thlako (31) from this area.

The Police call upon members of the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands but they should rather notify the Police about the illegal activities committed by the alleged suspects. Those who are still continuing to perpetrate this type of incidents, will be dealt with harshly and without compromise, concluded General Ledwaba.

There are no arrests at this stage and anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in these two incidents, may contact Luitenant Colonel Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest Police Station.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

