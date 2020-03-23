Mozambique Needs 700 Million Dollars to Face COVID-19

Maputo — The Mozambican government has asked its foreign partners for 700 million US dollars to face the impact of the pandemic of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Adriano Maleiane, announced this figure at a meeting on Monday with the government's partners.

He also said that the government has revised downwards its forecast for economic growth this year. The initial forecast was that the Gross Domestic Product would grow by four per cent, but due to the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, the new projection is for growth of just 2.2 per cent.

The government has also greatly boosted this year's health budget, which has risen from 30 million dollars to 50 million.

"In light of the new events, the government had to revise the budgetary allocation for health for 2020. Public health has become a priority", declared Health Minister Armindo Tiago, as he left the meeting with the partners.

The resident representative in Mozambique of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ari Aisen, told reporters "Mozambique has many friends who will be able to help", and suggested that an "emergency fund" could be activated.

This fund, Aisen said, could be taken from the overall package of 50 billion dollars that the IMF has approved for countries affected by Covid-19. The slice for Mozambique would depend on the country's quota in the IMF.

The Bank of Mozambique is also relaxing its purse strings. On Sunday, it announced new lines of credit in foreign currency for the commercial banks.

The Board of Directors of the central bank, at an extraordinary meeting held on Sunday, decided to introduce a credit line of 500 million dollars for the banks that participate in the Inter-Bank Exchange Market. These loans will be for a nine month period, starting this Monday.

The Bank of Mozambique explained that its measures are intended to ensure liquidity to help households and companies honour their commitments, in light of the economic impacts arising from the Covid-19 outbreak.

A statement from the Bank of Mozambique said it would "continue to monitor the economic and financial indicators and the macro-economic impacts of Covid-19 and will take additional corrective measures whenever necessary".