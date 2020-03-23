Malawi: Machinga District Council Prepares for Coronavirus

23 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Patrick Ndawala

Machinga — Machinga District Council has come up with measures to help it prepare, prevent and respond to the fast-spreading Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Thursday during the district's Public Health Emergency Committee meeting, Machinga District Commissioner, Rosemary Nawasha said although no Covid-19 case has been registered in the country, it was imperative to get prepared and come up with a roadmap to respond to the pandemic.

"Coronavirus is becoming more threatening even to countries like Malawi where no case has been recorded so far.

"The fact that our neighbouring countries such as Tanzania, have been affected, it gives us a wake-up call to start preparing for the pandemic," Nawasha said.

The DC said Machinga borders with Nayuchi in Mozambique where interaction between Malawians and Mozambicans is high, saying chances for the virus to be transmitted are high.

She stressed on the need for concerted efforts from all partners to work on combating the spread of the virus.

Nawasha, however, thanked the district development partners for the commitment towards supporting interventions to bring awareness to the communities on the virus.

Machinga District Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. Arnold Kapachika gave a historical background of the virus, signs, symptoms and prevention measures.

Kapachika said the district hospital has already identified an isolation ward to quarantine anyone found with the virus.

"We are currently sensitising communities around schools on how they can prevent the spread of the virus," he said.

He, however, asked non-governmental organisations to support the council in raising awareness to area development committees and village development committees for effective prevention strategy.

Kapachika said the council would place buckets in all public places as a way of encouraging hand-washing practice among the communities.

"Apart from buckets, we want to place Coronavirus messages in all public places," he said.

The Health Director said the local council would like to engage organisations such as Youth Net and Counselling (YONECO) on how best communities can use their toll-free line to communicate on anyone suspected to have contracted the virus.

"We have a lot of young people who are working in South Africa where cases of Coronavirus have already been reported.

"We know for sure some will be coming home. So, we want communities to inform us," he said.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Emergency Committee has agreed to be meeting in every two weeks to review progress of the response measures.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.