Malawi: Machinga District Council Prepares for Coronavirus

Machinga — Machinga District Council has come up with measures to help it prepare, prevent and respond to the fast-spreading Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Thursday during the district's Public Health Emergency Committee meeting, Machinga District Commissioner, Rosemary Nawasha said although no Covid-19 case has been registered in the country, it was imperative to get prepared and come up with a roadmap to respond to the pandemic.

"Coronavirus is becoming more threatening even to countries like Malawi where no case has been recorded so far.

"The fact that our neighbouring countries such as Tanzania, have been affected, it gives us a wake-up call to start preparing for the pandemic," Nawasha said.

The DC said Machinga borders with Nayuchi in Mozambique where interaction between Malawians and Mozambicans is high, saying chances for the virus to be transmitted are high.

She stressed on the need for concerted efforts from all partners to work on combating the spread of the virus.

Nawasha, however, thanked the district development partners for the commitment towards supporting interventions to bring awareness to the communities on the virus.

Machinga District Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. Arnold Kapachika gave a historical background of the virus, signs, symptoms and prevention measures.

Kapachika said the district hospital has already identified an isolation ward to quarantine anyone found with the virus.

"We are currently sensitising communities around schools on how they can prevent the spread of the virus," he said.

He, however, asked non-governmental organisations to support the council in raising awareness to area development committees and village development committees for effective prevention strategy.

Kapachika said the council would place buckets in all public places as a way of encouraging hand-washing practice among the communities.

"Apart from buckets, we want to place Coronavirus messages in all public places," he said.

The Health Director said the local council would like to engage organisations such as Youth Net and Counselling (YONECO) on how best communities can use their toll-free line to communicate on anyone suspected to have contracted the virus.

"We have a lot of young people who are working in South Africa where cases of Coronavirus have already been reported.

"We know for sure some will be coming home. So, we want communities to inform us," he said.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Emergency Committee has agreed to be meeting in every two weeks to review progress of the response measures.