Mozambique: Nyusi Pardons Seriously Ill Prisoners

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday pardoned 25 seriously ill prisoners who were serving sentences in the country's jails.

Some of those pardoned were in the terminal stages of their illnesses.

A dispatch from Nyusi's office said the measure was grounded "in the spirit of humanism, respect, protection of the dignity of the human person and solidarity that characterises the democratic rule of law and Mozambican society".

But this measure also helps ease the pressure on Mozambique's overcrowded prisons, which could become life-threatening if there is an outbreak of the respiratory disease, Covid-19.