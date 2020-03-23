Malawi: Mchinji Chiefs Urge Local Farmers to Embrace the Use of Manure

23 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Aaron Banda

Mchinji — Chiefs in Mchinji have urged local farmers in the district to embrace the use of compost and organic manure in their farms if they are to achieve food security in their households.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs during the agriculture field day on Thursday, Traditional Authority Mavwere said farmers in the district should stop relying on chemical fertilizers which he said are costly for small holder famers to purchase.

"Famers should not only rely on Farm Input Subsidy Program as it does not benefit everyone.

"Use of manure is seen to be a simple and cheaper way for a local farmer to harvest bumper yield, and that will be a way of achieving food security at a household level," he said.

T.A. Mavwere appealed to agricultural key players in the district to continue implementing programs that would train the farmers on manure production.

Assistant District Director of Agriculture Development, David Gondwe said the agriculture office and nongovernmental organisations have programs advocating for the adoption of climate-smart agriculture.

Climate-smart agriculture includes the use of organic fertilizers through innovations like planting fertilizer trees and practicing conservation agriculture.

Gondwe said the agriculture office encourages use of organic manure, saying it is one way of mitigating the effects of climate change and improves food security.

"We have programs that look into that and currently farmers from some areas make manure on their farms.

"Manure is useful since it helps the soil to retain moisture and improves its fertility," he said.

He then appealed to small holder farmers in the district to utilise organic manure.

This year's district agriculture fair was conducted under the theme 'Climate Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Food, Nutrition and Income Security'.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.