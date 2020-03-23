South Africa: North West Hawks Seek Men Wanted for Armed Robbery

press release

North West — The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two individuals as per the attached photos, in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a gold plant in Orkney on 10 March 2020.

It alleged that a group of men gained entry into the gold plant after hijacking one of the mine vehicles, then proceeded to ram into an armoured vehicle that was on site and subsequently took the staff hostage. They allegedly fled the scene with large quantities of gold bearing material. No injuries were reported.

We are appealing to anyone who may have information on this case to please contact Captain Piet Matthyser on 082 856 1402, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or information may be communicated via the My SAPS app. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.