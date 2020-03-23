South Africa: North West Hawks Seek Men Wanted for Armed Robbery

22 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

North West — The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two individuals as per the attached photos, in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a gold plant in Orkney on 10 March 2020.

It alleged that a group of men gained entry into the gold plant after hijacking one of the mine vehicles, then proceeded to ram into an armoured vehicle that was on site and subsequently took the staff hostage. They allegedly fled the scene with large quantities of gold bearing material. No injuries were reported.

We are appealing to anyone who may have information on this case to please contact Captain Piet Matthyser on 082 856 1402, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or information may be communicated via the My SAPS app. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.