Namibia: Suiderhof Murder Case Bail Bid Fails

A young man charged with the murder of man who was found dead next to a street in the Suiderhof area of Windhoek at the start of February heard on Friday that he will not be released on bail.

In a ruling on a bail application by 19-year-old Marcel Groenewald, who is charged with a count of murder, magistrate Linus Samunzala concluded that there is a risk that Groenewald might flee if released from police custody and that it would also not be in the public interest or the interest of justice to grant him bail.

Groenewald and a second accused, Pauli Loots (23), were arrested on a charge of murder on 3 February.

They are accused of murdering a 45-year-old man, Samuel Koopman, in the Suiderhof area of Windhoek on the evening of 1 February. Koopman was found lying dead next to the Andimba Toivo ya Toivo Street that same evening. He had a cut wound to his abdomen, with his intestines protruding from the wound.

After spending five and a half weeks in police custody, Loots was granted bail in an amount of N$20 000 on 12 March.

During his bail hearing, Groenewald told the court that on 1 February he went to a shop in Suiderhof where he bought alcohol and shared some of the contents of a bottle of vodka with three men whom he had met at the shop.

After his return to the flat that he shared with Loots, he realised that his PlayStation computer games console, which had been in the bakkie with which he had driven to the shop, was missing, and he and Loots then returned to the shop to see if he could find the PlayStation or the people he suspected of having taken it, Groenewald said.

He told the court that he took a large knife with him when he and Loots left their flat, as he wanted to use the knife to scare the person he suspected of having stolen his PlayStation.

In Andimba Toivo ya Toivo Street he spotted Koopman, who was one of the people he had been drinking with earlier, and confronted him about his missing games console, Groenewald said.

He related that he and Koopman became involved in a scuffle while he had the knife in his hands, and during the scuffle he and Koopman both fell to the ground. After that, he said, Koopman jumped up and ran away, and he ran after Koopman and punched him twice.

Groenewald denied that he stabbed Koopman, but acknowledged that he punched him. He also said he only wanted to scare Koopman with the knife that he had with him.

In his ruling, magistrate Samunzala noted that Groenewald is a South African citizen who moved to Namibia with his mother, who is a born Namibian, in 2016. The court was informed that, except for his mother, Groenewald does not have any other relatives in Namibia, while he has a sister and grandmother living in South Africa, the magistrate also recounted.

Although Groenewald's mother has applied for him to be registered as a Namibian citizen by descent, he has not received that citizenship yet, the court was also told.

The magistrate remarked that the charge Groenewald is facing is serious, that Koopman died in a brutal manner, and that there is evidence on which Groenewald could be found guilty.

Based on that, he concluded that it was not in the public interest or the interest of the administration of justice for Groenewald to be granted bail.

Groenewald and Loots are due to appear in court again on 29 June.

Defence lawyer Jan Wessels is representing both of the accused. Public prosecutor Rowan van Wyk represented the state during the bail hearing.