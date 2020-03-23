South Africa: Police Secured Long Jail Terms On Two Accused Persons

22 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Limpopo welcomes two separate jail terms passed by the Polokwane High Court and Mokopane Regional Court on Thursday 19 March 2020.

Tlou Caswell Ramasenya aged 27, was sentenced to an effective eighteen (18) years imprisonment without the option of a fine by the Polokwane High Court following a rape incident that occurred on the 07 May 2017 in the Seshego policing precinct outside the City of Polokwane.

The rapist and his accomplices raped two girls aged 14 and 15 after they met them on the road at about 00:00 midnight. On that night, a group of men driving in an open bakkie between Ga-Matamanyane and Ga-Mabitsela villages, met the two women walking in a group with other people. They then stopped the vehicle and chased them until they grabbed and forced them into the car. The suspects then drove to one of the villages where they took turns raping the two girls.

Following the incident, police were notified and investigations activated. The case was then assigned to Sergeant Teffo attached to the SAPS Seshego Cluster Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

Meanwhile, the Mokopane Regional Court, sentenced Ishmael Lehlogonolo Kgobe aged 25, to an effective six (06) years imprisonment without the option of fine for burglary residence

Ishmael intruded in a house at Mokopane on Tuesday 25 February 2020 at about 12:50. He then threatened a domestic worker in the house and directed her to the bedrooms, tied her up and ransacked the house as he demanded money. He took four cell phones and a video camera before he fled the scene.

The Police were notified and reacted swiftly. The case was assigned to Detective Sergeant Mmachipi Makwela for further investigations. The Sergeant cracked the case within 15 working days.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the two Detectives for their outstanding efforts as they have meticulously investigated these cases.

