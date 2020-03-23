South Africa: Western Cape Updates On COVID-19 Cases in the Province

23 March 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Daily update by the Western Cape Government on the Coronavirus

Number of new cases:

The Western Cape has recorded its 100th laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19. This was revealed by National Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, this afternoon.

The breakdown of the cases by district is as follows:

Cape Town Metro: 85

Garden Route: 8

Cape Winelands: 7

It is likely that there are people in our communities who have been infected, who are not yet showing symptoms and have not been tested. That is why the Western Cape Government is calling on all people to stay home.

Message from Premier Alan Winde:

"The most important thing people can do to stop the spread of the coronavirus is to stay at home. If it is absolutely essential to leave the house, then it is extremely important that you limit contact with all other people. You must stay 1.5 metres away from other people. This means that you must NOT go to gatherings of any nature. The safest thing you can do for you and your family, is to stay home. This protects not only you, but others who might be at greater risk, such as the elderly.

"If we don't do this, we will not stop the spread of the virus and the lives of many people will be put at risk.

"It is important that all people, including young people understand this: while you may be able to survive the virus, other people that you pass it onto, unknowingly or knowingly, may not. Older people and those with underlying conditions are at great risk. You are putting their lives at risk if you do not help us "flatten the curve" and stop the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organisation has issued a stern caution to young people, stating that they too, could require emergency hospitalisation, or even succumb to the virus - it has happened elsewhere, and we must learn these lessons. As we have seen in even well-resourced countries, in the event of hospitals being full due to a higher than necessary spike in cases, it is difficult for everyone to receive care.

"This weekend we saw far too many people not heed the call to stay home and limit their contact with others. This is extremely detrimental to our effort to stop the spread. We urge you to please, please, stay home."

"We have overcome many great challenges as a country, and we can do it again. But we need every single person to play their part now to minimise the impact of COVID-19 on our population - no matter how difficult. Creating a distance between ourselves and other people can help us get through this. Now is the time to stay home. Not later, when it is too late.

"The Western Cape Government is keenly awaiting the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa later today. We need more drastic measures so that we can stop the spread and save lives. He will have the support of my government in this effort.

"We will issue further communication following the announcement.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.