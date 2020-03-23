Nigeria: Coronavirus - Niger State Impose Curfew in the State

Niger state imposes curfew in the state; prohibit gatherings more than 20 people; Civil Servants from Grade level 1-12 to stay at home.

As a result of the continuous spread of the Covid 19 Pandemic in the country, the Niger state government has declared Curfew in the state with effect from tomorrow.

The Curfew will be from 8 am-8 pm daily.

Similarly, all Civil Servants from levels 1-12 are expected to stay at home till further notice except those on essential services.

Also, all public gatherings including Churches, Mosques, government functions and Social gatherings more than 20 people as against 50 people earlier announced have also been prohibited with immediate effect.

The State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello who gave these directives in an address to the people of the State yesterday on the steps taken by his administration to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic to the state said the earlier directive on the closure of all schools in the state also remains.

He called on individuals with travel history from countries and states with the Coronavirus disease to ensure self-isolation and report to the nearest Health facility in the state.

According to him "the scourge of Coronavirus (COVID 19) is real and with the confirmed cases in Abuja, just a stone throw away from us (Niger State), the situation calls for more proactive measures and preparedness for any eventualities.

"As from Wednesday, March 2020, the State shall observe a daily curfew from 8 am to 8 pm till further notice.

"All Public and Private institutions remain closed down; all public gatherings of more than 20 persons are prohibited as from today (Monday); all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies must provide hand washing items at the entrance of their facilities.

"The general public including market men and women must practice social distancing and handwashing with soap regularly; all forms of street Hawking and begging are by this directive banned."

He also disclosed that "all civil servants on grade level 1 to 12 are to stay at home, except those on essential services.

"We will enforce all preventive measures as advised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) especially social distancing and handwashing routines", the Governor declared.

On the Almajiris in the State, Governor Bello called on all the Traditional Rulers in the State to ensure that all Almajiri schools in their Communities are closed down with immediate effect.

