South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 128 More Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

press release

Fellow South Africans, as of today, South Africa now has 402 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This means there has been an increase of 128 from yesterday's announcement.

It is notable that the Northern Cape has its first confirmed cases.

As has been announced, His Excellency, President MC Ramaphosa will address the nation on measures to be undertaken to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

We will thereafter engage the public to give further details and explanations on the results including the significant rise, the ongoing testing processes, each province's progress on contact tracing efforts.

It will be noted in the provincial and age graphs below that there are areas that are listed as unknown. This is information that the NICD is still collating and verifying. Thereafter the garphs will be updated accordingly. Our priority is for

Provinces to be alerted of the new confirmed cases so that immediate contact can be made with the these new patients and ensure that contact tracing starts.

Below is a list of confirmed cases, provincial breakdown and age group.