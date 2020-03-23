Zimbabwe: Minister Mutsvangwa Mourns Zororo Makamba

23 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa has expressed sadness at the passing of Zororo Makamba. Zororo was a popular broadcaster and son to businessman and politician James Makamba.

He was 30.

"I have received the news of the passing on of Zororo Makamba with great shock, extreme sadness and deep sense of shock. He is a victim of the worldwide pandemic that is Covid-19"

"I extend my sincere condolences to the Makamba family as well as to relatives and friends of Zororo Makamba. Zororo will be solely missed", she said.

Zororo succumbed to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) an infectious disease that causes respiratory illness (like the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing.

Below is the full statement

I have received the news of the passing on of Zororo Makamba with great shock, extreme sadness and deep sense of shock. He is a victim of the world wide pandemic that is Covid-19.

As the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services I constantly and continuously worked with Zororo on his much watched and greatly appreciated State of the Nation program on Zimbabwe Television..

He was a young intelligent and dynamic man that infused talent and passion for his work with intense patriotic pride. He always exuded that confidence in the face of daunting challenges. He communicated with promise and hope in the economic prospects of his beloved Zimbabwe.

I extend my sincere condolences to the Makamba family as well as to relatives and friends of Zororo Makamba.

Zororo will be solely missed! MHSRIIP

As we mourn him the whole nation should take the threat of COVID 1 very serious. Let's all follow due medical precautions as announced by Ministry of Health and by the World Health Organization.

Monica Mutsvangwa

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Read the original article on The Herald.

