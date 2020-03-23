Tunisia: Coronavirus - Total Confirmed Cases Rise to 89

23 March 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The overall number of confirmed cases of infection with COVID-19 has risen to 89, after 14 more cases were recorded on March 22, Director of the National Observatory of New and Emerging Diseases Nissaf Ben Alaya said at a press briefing Monday.

Out of 126 tests, 14 were positive. These include 29 domestic and 60 imported cases, she added.

The cases of contamination are spread over 16 governorates as follows: 16 cases in Ariana, 2 cases in Kairouan, 1 case in Gafsa (recovered), 3 cases in Mahdia, 29 cases in Tunis, 2 cases in Bizerte, 5 cases in Tataouine, 5 cases in Sousse, 5 cases in Monastir, 8 cases in Ben Arous, 5 cases in Medenine, 4 cases in Sfax, 1 case in Kebili, 1 case in Gabes and 1 case in Nabeul and 1 case in Manouba.

Eleven infected people have been hospitalised to date, she added, recalling that only one case has been cured.

Until March 22, about 14,000 people have been placed in home-isolation, including more than 5,000 who have completed their period of home-isolation and about 8,800 still comply with this measure, she added.

Ben Alaya said 3 people died from a coronavirus contraction, until Sunday, March 22, the first of whom was recorded in Sousse. She was a 72-year-old woman who arrived from Turkey and died on March 18.

The second case was recorded in Sfax: a septuagenarian man who died on March 21. The third case was recorded in Ariana governorate, a 60-year-old man who died on March 22.

Ben Alaya noted the existence of several breaches in the application of the measures announced by the State related to total confinement, especially in the contaminated areas.

She warned against the non-application of the law and the general lockdown. "In the event of non-application, each Tunisian risks losing one of his relatives and no family will be safe," she said, indicating that the fight against this virus is a shared responsibility between citizens and the various stakeholders.

