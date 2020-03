Tunis/Tunisia — Soukra clinic was shut down on Friday and its staff quarantined upon decision of the Health Ministry. The move came as one of its patients tested positive for Covid-19, said Director-General Rachid Mannai.

All staff were placed under quarantine after tests were carried out, Mannai added. A French national was admitted on March 11 and had surgery the following day (March 12) without showing any symptoms of Covid-19 infection.