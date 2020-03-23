Ghana: COVID-19 - Jogo Cancels 'Friday Night Live', Explores Online Options

The Jeshurun Okyere Global Outreach, (JOGO) has cancelled one of its events dubbed 'Friday Night Live' which was scheduled to take place on March 27, 2020.

A statement issued said, "We have observed the troublesome news of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world and measures are put in place by various governments and organisations to help curtail the spread."

According to the statement , which The Spectator was copied, the decision was taken following the president's directive on the suspension of all public gatherings due to the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

"In accordance with the president's directive of suspension of all public gatherings, our Friday Night Live, scheduled for 27th March,2020, will not hold as usual. Instead, we are exploring option of holding an online service on the said date," it added.

The statement, however, assured people across the globe that their safety was guaranteed in the Blood of Jesus.