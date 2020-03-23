Ghana: COVID-19 - Jogo Cancels 'Friday Night Live', Explores Online Options

21 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The Jeshurun Okyere Global Outreach, (JOGO) has cancelled one of its events dubbed 'Friday Night Live' which was scheduled to take place on March 27, 2020.

A statement issued said, "We have observed the troublesome news of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world and measures are put in place by various governments and organisations to help curtail the spread."

According to the statement , which The Spectator was copied, the decision was taken following the president's directive on the suspension of all public gatherings due to the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

"In accordance with the president's directive of suspension of all public gatherings, our Friday Night Live, scheduled for 27th March,2020, will not hold as usual. Instead, we are exploring option of holding an online service on the said date," it added.

The statement, however, assured people across the globe that their safety was guaranteed in the Blood of Jesus.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.