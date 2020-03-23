Kenya: Google Loon Partners With Telkom to Provide Countrywide 4g Internet to Support Homeschooling

23 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has authorized the deployment of Google loon balloons in the Kenyan airspace to provide 4G internet access across the country in partnership with Telkom.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday said this is to enable Kenyans to access internet as they work from home during the coronavirus crisis.

"These balloons will carry 4G base station and have the capacity to provide wider signal coverage, this intervention will enable Kenya to retain her competitive advantage in ICT and innovation in the midst of the current crisis," said President Kenyatta.

The Head of State also said the 4G internet connection will assist students who are now home schooling to access online learning resources and assignments.

"My administration is working on a comprehensive lessons programme for all learners to access while their safe within their homes. The Google loon and Telkom Kenya partnership allows learners from all corners of the country to continue learning through accessing soft copy learning materials and assignments," he said.

The President further indicated that in the coming days he will be meeting with the private sector, with an aim of coming up with raft measures to cushion businesses and jobs from the coronavirus economic crisis caused by shutdowns across the globe that have impacted airlines, hotels, tourism and other sub-sectors.

President Kenyatta had last week announced that the National Treasury fiscal is preparing measures including tax reliefs which will be unveiled in coming days to cushion workers and businesses from the economic slowdown triggered by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Fears of contracting the disease has slowed down social activities in the country with malls and restaurants taking a hit, setting the stage for job cuts and reduced pay.

Lock-downs and entry bans imposed around the world to fight coronavirus has hit Kenya's horticulture and tourism.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
