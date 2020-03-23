Egypt: Sisi - Govt Adopted Unprecedented Measures to Confront Coronavirus

23 March 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Monday 23 March 2020 - 12:26 PM

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Sunday 22/3/2020 that the government took a raft of unprecedented measures to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The president gave the remarks during a meeting with a group of prominent women on the occasion of the Egyptian Women's Day, Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Rady said.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has signed law No. 19/2020, amending some provisions of law No. 396/1956 on regulating prisons.

The president also approved amendments to law No. 182/1960 on combating drugs and regulating their use and trafficking.

The two laws were published on the official gazette on Sunday22/3/2020.

Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

