Somalia: Local MP Killed in Puntland

23 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Gunmen armed pistols have killed local lawmaker in Galkayo town of Somalia's central region, Mudug region.

Mukhtar Ahmed Omar, who was a Councillor in North of Galkayo was fatally injured last night near Sonnet company, according to witnesses.

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene before the security forces arrived.

Mukhtar was a member of local assembly in Puntland's Galkayo town.

The attack was claimed by al-Shabaab saying its hit squad executed assassination of the officials.

The authorities in Galkayo town have not yet commented on the murder of the Councillor.

