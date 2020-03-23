Somalia: Afgoye Police Chief Killed in Roadside Bomb Outside Mogadishu

48

Abdikadir Osman Mursal, the police chief in Afgoye town, Lower Shabelle Region, has been killed after his vehicle triggered a roadside bomb outside the town yesterday.

The vehicle was hit while passing Lafole, killing the police official and three of his security guards.

The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab militant group, according to reports published by the group's propaganda websites.

Using hit teams and remotely controlled explosive devises, Al-Shabaab has been carrying out a campaign of endless assassinations targeting government and security officials across the country.