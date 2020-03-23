Somalia: Afgoye Police Chief Killed in Roadside Bomb Outside Mogadishu

23 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Abdikadir Osman Mursal, the police chief in Afgoye town, Lower Shabelle Region, has been killed after his vehicle triggered a roadside bomb outside the town yesterday.

The vehicle was hit while passing Lafole, killing the police official and three of his security guards.

The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab militant group, according to reports published by the group's propaganda websites.

Using hit teams and remotely controlled explosive devises, Al-Shabaab has been carrying out a campaign of endless assassinations targeting government and security officials across the country.

