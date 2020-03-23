Tanzania: National Carrier Air Tanzania Suspends International Flights

23 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — National carrier Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has suspended majority of the international routes it was flying in response to Covid-19 outbreak.

ATCL managing director, Ladislaus Matindi told The Citizen that the company has reached the decision to suspend flights to Mumbai, Entebbe, Bujumbura, following a ban from the said countries while its Comoro route will operate for the last time on Monday, March 23.

"We have suspended the routes until further notice because the countries have issued a ban on a number of countries including Tanzania from entering their airspace," he stressed.

He noted that ATCL will be flying its last route today (Monday) to Comoro where it is expected to take ictizens of the Indian Ocean Island country in aboard its Q400 Bombardier plane as it awaits further notice.

Flights that are yet to be suspended include Lusaka and Harare.

Explaining he said Tanzanians who wanted to return back home cannot do so following suspension of flights like KLM, Emirates, South African Airways and Swiss AIR.

He explained that a majority of Comorians had paid for air tickets to return back home, but ATCL can only carry a full board pending other decisions whether the country will contract them to take the people back home.

However he noted that those who will not be able to travel will be refunded their full fare.

Earlier The Citizen witnessed, citizens of Comoro at the ATCL offices seeking to get flights to go back to their country following reported cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.