Tanzania Private Sector Mobilises Support for Government On Coronavirus

23 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania private sector announced on Monday March 23, 2020 to have started mobilizing resources to support government's efforts in the fight against spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Through its umbrella body, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), the business community which is made up of different sectors also warned its members over using the crisis to raise prices of goods and services for personal gains.

TPSF chairperson Ms Angelina Ngalula said they have formed a 12-member crisis management committee which will, among other things, coordinate the support in terms of equipment and human resources needed in the isolation centres.

"The team will also conduct impact assessment of the Coronavirus to businesses in Tanzania," she said adding that the private sector members should come together to support the government fight against the spread of Covid-19.

"For those who are using this crisis to raise prices, we have no police to arrest but we will disown them if they are our members and report to the government agencies for further actions," she said.

On Sunday, President John Magufuli announced that Tanzania had 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19 which included eight locals and four foreigners.

Also Read

Prison riot kills 23 in Colombia as Chile enforces Coronavirus curfew

Asian markets sink as pandemic deaths soar

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus: report

US envoy says Kabul, Taliban in first prisoner exchange talks

The government also said it would start enforcing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving in the country from affected countries effective Monday.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.