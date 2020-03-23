Uganda: Government to Categories PWDs for Easy Service Delivery

23 March 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

Government through the ministry of gender, has revealed that it will embark on identifying the special needs for each category of People With Disabilities (PWDs) in a bid to properly plan for them.

The state minister for Gender and Cultural Affairs, Peace Mutuuzo; explained that her ministry is already in touch with the finance ministry to include funds in the next financial year for purposes of purchasing motorbikes that will be used to collect data about PWDs.

"As government, we are going to procure motorcycles and send them to leaders of PWDs to facilitate their movement in their areas of jurisdiction so as to take stalk of the categories of the PWDs that we have," the minister said at a workshop of PWDs last week in Kampala.

She continued: "This is because if you don't know the exact disability a people have, you may not be able to plan properly for them. As government, we may be planning to buy wheel chairs and yet the type of disability in question is blindness.

"The ministry is together working with the finance ministry to ensure that the budget for procurement of motorcycles for the male and female councilors at the district is included in the medium term expenditure framework."

Some of the categories of disability include; mobility and physical impairments, vision disability, hearing disability and psychological disorders.

Ms Mutuuzo also also revealed that her ministry was working with the education ministry to have special needs and inclusive education policy finalized to address concerns of access, equality and equity in education.

According to the National Housing and Population Census of 2014, PWDs form 12.4 percent of the entire population.

This translates to over 4.6 million people out of the over 40 million people.

According to the Uganda Functional Difficulties survey 2017, it established that 17 percent of adults (aged 18 years and above), seven percent of children aged 2 to 4 years had a disability.

The data further shows that every type of disability increases with age.

