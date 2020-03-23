Uganda: 71 Teachers Arrested for Defying Museveni's Directive

23 March 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Kelvn Atuhaire

Kampala — Police are holding dozens of teachers from Daffodils Kindergarten and Kabojja Junior School for allegedly failing to adhere to the Presidential directive to all schools, to stop conducting classes, following the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

Last week, President Museveni ordered all schools and institutions of higher learning to close as a preventive measure against Covid-9.

According to the Deputy Spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the officers were alerted by residents near the schools, that the [schools managers] had defied the directive.

"Today, officers at Kira Road Police Station led by the DPC, made some operations in two schools after being tipped off that the schools had not closed and were going on with normal business," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said that when the cops went to the schools, 50 teachers were found at Daffodils Kindergarten.

He said that 21 teachers and five children were found at Kabojja Junior School.

He said the two groups were taken to Kira Road Police Station

Some of the teachers who were arrested told Daily Monitor that they had gone to the school to pick their salaries not to conduct classes.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.