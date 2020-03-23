Uganda: 71 Teachers Arrested for Defying Museveni's Directive

Kampala — Police are holding dozens of teachers from Daffodils Kindergarten and Kabojja Junior School for allegedly failing to adhere to the Presidential directive to all schools, to stop conducting classes, following the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

Last week, President Museveni ordered all schools and institutions of higher learning to close as a preventive measure against Covid-9.

According to the Deputy Spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the officers were alerted by residents near the schools, that the [schools managers] had defied the directive.

"Today, officers at Kira Road Police Station led by the DPC, made some operations in two schools after being tipped off that the schools had not closed and were going on with normal business," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said that when the cops went to the schools, 50 teachers were found at Daffodils Kindergarten.

He said that 21 teachers and five children were found at Kabojja Junior School.

He said the two groups were taken to Kira Road Police Station

Some of the teachers who were arrested told Daily Monitor that they had gone to the school to pick their salaries not to conduct classes.